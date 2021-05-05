Kathmandu Valley Logs 3835 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3835 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20756 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 3835 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update. Out of 616 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 54 people.

Of 3835 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2849 cases in Kathmandu and 849 in Lalitpur and 518 in Bhaktapur.

With 8659 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 359664.