Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 5

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning/gusty winds/ hail is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country , partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of the country.