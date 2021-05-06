TUTH Runs 140 Dedicated Beds In Its New Building COVID-19 Patients

Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) has run 140 dedicated beds in its new building for the treatment of COVID-19 patients reports RSS.

Suresh Wagle Cancer Centre build for the treatment of cancer patient is now used as the COVID-19 treatment ward. So far, 40 beds have already been brought in use.

According to RSS, hospital’s Executive Director Prof Dr Dinesh Kafle said that such a new provision was made as the issue of pandemic’s management was challenging from the perspective of resources mobilization and management.

Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Bidhya Sundar Shakya and other stakeholders also visited the ward and said that the KMC was planning for sustainable and result-oriented performance for the control of COVID-19 through the institutional partnership.

Information Officer of TUTH Ram Bikram Adhikari has now designated 250 beds for the treatment of Corona Virus patients. A total of 218 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at the TUTH, he said. Following the improvement of weather, the climbing expeditions on Mount Everest will likely to resume from today. With the road construction team at the fourth camp to prepare a pathway for climbers, the expeditions are set to resume after a gap of 10 days.

The road construction team led by renowned climbing guide Kami Rita Sherpa left for the camp on Wednesday to clear the obstruction that are blocking the climbing route at an altitude of 7,800 meters reports The Rising Nepal.

Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, director of the expedition company Seven Summit Treks Pvt. Ltd., told The Rising Nepal from the Everest base camp that the team reached the fourth camp on Wednesday evening and are expected to clear the blockage within Thursday. “Climbers will be able to start scaling Mount Everest as soon as the route is cleared,” he said.

RSS said a record 408 climbers from 44 expedition teams have obtained permits to try and summit the world’s tallest peak this season, according to the data released by the Department of Tourism. Among them, 315 are men, 92 are women and one is a non-binary individual said the daily.