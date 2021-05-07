Kathmandu Valley Logs 4106 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 4106 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 19987 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours,4106 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its daily update.

Similarly, out of 495 antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 173 people.

Of 4106 cases, Kathmandu districts records 3089 cases in Kathmandu and 643 in Lalitpur and 374 in Bhaktapur.

With 9023 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 377603.