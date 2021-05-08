National Lockdown Almost Inevitable’: Rahul Writes To Modi Again

National Lockdown Almost Inevitable’: Rahul Writes To Modi Again, lists four ‘urgent’ suggestions on Covid-19

May 8, 2021, 8:26 a.m.

"Your government's lack of a clear and coherent Covid and vaccination strategy... has placed India in a highly dangerous position," Rahul Gandhi said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with four urgent issues to address: scientifically tracking the virus and its mutations using genome sequencing; assessing all vaccines against new mutations; rapidly vaccinating the population; and transparently keeping the world informed of the findings. He said the government’s failures in containing the pandemic have made “another devastating national lockdown almost inevitable”.

Gandhi’s letter is the second to the Prime Minister amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

“Your government’s lack of a clear and coherent Covid and vaccination strategy… has placed India in a highly dangerous position,” Gandhi said.

He told PM Modi it is “important to understand India’s responsibility in a globalized and interconnected world”, given that India is “home to one out of every six human beings on the planet”.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

