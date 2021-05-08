Nepal Refutes Claims Of COVID-19 Cases at Mount Everest

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said that no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Mount Everest in a statement issued on Friday.
Ministry has refuted reports of the COVID-19 outbreak at Mount Everest, and other mountain base camps.
The ministry also urged the media not to disseminate unsubstantiated information that might cause panic and fear among climbers and families
