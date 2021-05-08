Nepal Refutes Claims Of COVID-19 Cases at Mount Everest

Nepal Refutes Claims Of COVID-19 Cases at Mount Everest

May 8, 2021, 7:28 a.m.

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said that no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Mount Everest in a statement issued on Friday.

Ministry has refuted reports of the COVID-19 outbreak at Mount Everest, and other mountain base camps.

The ministry also urged the media not to disseminate unsubstantiated information that might cause panic and fear among climbers and families

Agencies

