COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8,777 New Cases Of COVID-19, 4,022 Recoveries And 53 Deaths

With 8777 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 394,667..

In 18,787 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, 8,777 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Health Ministry during the regular press briefing.

Similarly, 506 out of antigen tests done in the 24 hours, the virus infection was detected in 73 people.

Currently, there are 88,160 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6,730 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 81,430 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 419 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Likewise,4,022 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 30,787 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 76.7 per cent. Moreover, 53 virus-related fatalities were confirmed in past 24 hours, taking the nation's COVID-19 death toll to 3632. There are 758 in ICU and 231 in Ventilator.