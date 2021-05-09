Weather Analysis And Forecast For May 9 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division , there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.