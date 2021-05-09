Weather Analysis And Forecast For May 9 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis And Forecast For May 9 Across Nepal

May 9, 2021, 6:45 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division , there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 3114 COVID-19 Cases
May 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8418 Cases , 3370 Recoveries And 53 Deaths
May 08, 2021
Weather Forecast For May 8 Across Nepal
May 08, 2021
Kami Rita Sherpa Scaled Mt. Everest 25 Times Setting A New Record
May 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4106 COVID-19 Cases
May 07, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 6: Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For May 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forecast For May 2; Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

India's Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 4,000 By Agencies May 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3114 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8418 Cases , 3370 Recoveries And 53 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2021
China's Sinopharm Offers 'Substantial Support' For COVAX: WHO By REUTERS May 08, 2021
Nepal Airlines To Send Its A330 Aircraft To China To Bring Medical Equipment By Agencies May 08, 2021
Dordikhola To Generate 27 MW Electricity From Mid-July By Agencies May 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75