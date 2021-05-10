Weather Analysis And Forecast For April 10 Across Nepal

May 10, 2021, 6:46 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 4198 COVID-19 Cases
May 09, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8,777 New Cases Of COVID-19, 4,022 Recoveries And 53 Deaths
May 09, 2021
MoHP's Decision To Centralize Oxygen Distribution Creates Chaos In COVID-19 Treatment
May 09, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecast For May 9 Across Nepal
May 09, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3114 COVID-19 Cases
May 08, 2021

