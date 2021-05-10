Weather Analysis And Forecast For April 10 Across Nepal

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of rest of the Province.
