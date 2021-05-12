Generally To Mostly Cloudy In Province 1 And 2

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with hilly region of the rest of the Province and generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

