Kathmandu Valley Logs 3562 COVID-19 Cases

May 13, 2021, 6:27 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3562 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 19477 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests 3562 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry. Similarly, 771 antigen test also conducted.

Of 3562 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2733 cases in Kathmandu and 481 in Lalitpur and 348 in Bhaktapur.

With 9238 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 431191.

