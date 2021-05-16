Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021: Significance And Importance

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021: Significance And Importance

May 16, 2021, 9 a.m.

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is observed as birth anniversary of Indian Guru and philosopher Adi Shankara. Adi Shankara was born in Kalady which is situated in Kerala during 788 C.E. and he was disappeared at young age of 32 in year 820 C.E.

Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti is observed on Panchami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month and currently falls between April and May. Shankaracharya consolidated the doctrine of Advaita Vedanata (अद्वैत वेदान्त) and revived it at a time when Hindu culture was on decline.

Adi Shankara, along with Madhava and Ramanuja, was instrumental in the revival of Hinduism. These three teachers formed the doctrines that are followed by their respective sects even today. They have been the most important figures in the recent history of Hindu philosophy.

Adi Shankara was born in Kalady in Kerala in the year 788 C.E. and he left his physical existence in this world at the young age of 32 in year 820 C.E It was Shankaracharya who combined the doctrine of Advaita Vedanta philosophy and revived it at a critical time when Hindu culture was on decline.

Adi Shankara, Madhava and Ramanuja, were the three great masters who actively involved in the revival of Hinduism. They formed philosophical doctrines that are still followed by their respective sects. They have been revered as the most important figures in the history of Hindu philosophy.

Agencies

India Recorded 326098 New Cases, Situation Stabilizing
May 16, 2021
COVID-19 Global Update: 161 Million Infected With 3.3 Million Death
May 16, 2021
Biden Phones Leaders Of Israel, Palestine
May 16, 2021
China's First Rover Landed At Mars
May 15, 2021
Covid-19 Pandemic To Be Far More Deadly This Year: WHO Chief’s Grim Warning
May 15, 2021

More on Festivals and Culture

Parshuram Jayanti 2021: Rituals And Significance By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Importance And Significance By Agencies 2 weeks, 5 days ago
Mahavir Jayanti 2021: Celebrating The Birth Of The 24th Tirthankar By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago
Ram Navami 2021: Its Importance And Significance By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
India Announces All Above 18 Years Eligible For Covid-19 Vaccination From May `1 By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepali New Year 2078 : Bisket Jatra, History, Importance And Celebration By Agencies 1 month ago

The Latest

UPPER TRISHULI 3 B Back At Work By A Correspondent May 16, 2021
COVID-19 In Nepal: Save Our Lives By Keshab Poudel May 16, 2021
India Recorded 326098 New Cases, Situation Stabilizing By Agencies May 16, 2021
COVID-19 Global Update: 161 Million Infected With 3.3 Million Death By Agencies May 16, 2021
Biden Phones Leaders Of Israel, Palestine By Agencies May 16, 2021
Weather Forecasting For May 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 16, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75