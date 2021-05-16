Kathmandu Valley Logs 2609 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2609 COVID-19 Cases

May 16, 2021, 5 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2609 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Of the total new infections of 2609, 1881 were recorded in Kathmandu Valley including 292 in Bhaktapur, 436 in Lalitpur.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2937 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 19,539 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 7,316 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Health Ministry in the regular press briefing.

Likewise, out of 344 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 52 people.

With 7316 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 455,020.

