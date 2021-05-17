Weather Forecast For May 17: Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal

May 17, 2021, 7:14 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly region of the country.

