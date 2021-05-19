Chinese Medical Supply Arrived In Kathmandu

Chinese Medical Supply Arrived In Kathmandu

May 19, 2021, 1:46 p.m.

A large quantity of Chinese medical support arrived in Nepal. Brought by a charter flight of Sichuan Airlines, the emergency health support includes medicines and equipment.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi tweets, “Medical supplies donated to Nepal by Sichuan Provincial People's Government, the P.R.C have arrived in Kathmandu!!”

Earlier, Nepal Airlines plane has already brought large number of oxygen cylinders and other equipment from China to fight against COVID-19.

china-adddd-1.jpg

china-adddd-3.jpg

china-adddd-1.jpg

E1uuIFCVIAM4AHP.jpg

Photo courtesy: Twitter

