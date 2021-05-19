Span Is Sending Medical Equipment To Nepal

Span Is Sending Medical Equipment To Nepal

May 19, 2021, 7:01 p.m.

The Government of Spain is sending a consignment in a chartered flight tomorrow that will include ventilators, oxygen concentrators and PPEs.

Magdy Martinez Soliman, Director of the Spanish agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) is visiting Nepal to hand over the Spanish cooperation to the Government of Nepal.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today held a telephone conversation with Minister for External Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, today. Matters relating to various aspects of Nepal-Spain relations and cooperation were exchanged during the telephone conversation.

Minister Gyawali thanked the Government of Spain for its generous support of medical equipment and supplies. He stated that the support received from the friendly Government and people of Spain would be valuable at a time when Nepal is battling the surge of new variants of COVID-19.

Minister Gonzalez Laya, while thanking Nepal for facilitating repatriation of stranded Spanish nationals, assured Nepal of continued cooperation from her Government at the bilateral level as well as through the EU and other channels.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

