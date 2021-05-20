Weather Forecast For May 20 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For May 20 Across Nepal

May 20, 2021, 5:58 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country .. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There are chances of heavy snowfall at some places of the high mountaineous region.

