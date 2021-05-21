President Bhandari Calls On Political Parties To Form New Majority Government

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called on political parties to form a new alternative government as per Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.
Issuing a press statement on Thursday, the office of the President informed that the political party forming an alternative government must submit the basis upon which it will obtain a majority in the parliament by 5:00 pm on Friday.
