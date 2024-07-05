National Consensus On Issues Of Nepal's International Borders: DPM Shrestha

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said a national consensus was built on the issues of Nepal's international borders.

At a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday, the DPM said the government is firm and clear about Nepal's territory in Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulek, the areas east to the Kali/Mahakali River as per the Sugauli Treaty.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Shrestha said that an understanding was reached between the prime ministers of Nepal and India on revising and updating the Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 and other treaties and bilateral agreements through the established diplomatic mechanisms during the recent India visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

Shrestha shared that PM Prachanda had urged the Indian side to address all issues including the borders sooner by activating the existing mechanisms.

The Indian Prime Minister also agreed to advance all mechanisms to resolve the issues while noting the proposal positively, according to Shrestha.

In his remarks, Minister Shrestha claimed Nepal has gained credibility and respect on the world stage due to its independent, balanced, impartial and objective perspectives.

Likewise, he said that the relevance of the NAM has further increased in the changing global context and expressed the commitment of the government to further shed light on its significance.

Similarly, the Foreign Minister informed the government was serious about the issue of recruitment of Nepali youths in foreign armies and added that the Nepal government has no policy to allow Nepali citizens for their recruitment in other countries' armies except with some countries having agreements in the past.

He stated that the government officials are in regular contact, coordination and dialogue with the Embassy of Russia in Kathmandu and the Embassy of Nepal in Moscow regarding the issues of Nepalis dead in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and others kept hostage reports RSS.