Budhair Plane Skidded During Landing In Bhairawa, All Passengers Safe

During the landing at Gautam Budh International Airport, Buddha Air’s ATR-72 plane slipped and reached the edge of the runway last night.

According to Manohar Prasad Bhatta, Police Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rupandehi District Police Office, when the plane slipped, the wheel of the aircraft touched the ground (soil).

He said that the flight number 805, which took off from Kathmandu at 9:30 last night, reached the slipway while landing from the east side of the airport to the west side.

Spokesperson Bhatt said, "all the passengers have been taken out safely from the aircraft."It is said that there were 59 passengers on board including the crew members.

Police spokesperson Bhatt informed that the airport is closed because the plane is still on the runway.

“Budhair's technical team and security personnel failed to pull the plane to a safe place. He said that more technical teams of BuddhaAir are coming from Kathmandu to Bhairahawa.