19 Highways Blocked, 14 Road Sections Limited To One-way Traffic

July 9, 2024, 8:05 a.m.

Highways have been completely blocked for traffic in 19 different places of the country due to rain-induced disasters including floods and landslides.

According to the reports provided by Nepal Police as of 6:00 this evening, the road has been brought into operation for one-way traffic in 14 places. Karnali Highway in Kalikot, Madan Bhandari Highway in Surkhet, Simkot-Humla to Namkha Road, Jajarkot Road Section, Karnali Corridor, Surkhet-Dailekh Road Section, East-West Highway in Kanchanpur are completely closed, said Central Spokesperson of Nepal Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki.

Similarly, Rolpa's Martyr Highway, Ridi-Baglung road section, Syaulibas-Bagdumla, Chame-Besishahar and other road sections are blocked. The Koshi highway of Sankhuwasabha is also said to be closed.

The Beni-Darbang road in Myagdi has come into operation after three days. According to the police, the roads of 27 districts have been directly affected by the monsoon-induced disaster.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of Armed Police Force of Nepal, Deputy Inspector General Kumar Neupane shared that the road blocked by a landslide in Nagarkot, Changunarayan Municipality-6 of Bhaktapur was reopened today by the Armed Police personnel.(RSS)

Agencies

