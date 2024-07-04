Madhav Kumar Nepal Elected President Of Unified Samajwadi Party Unanimously

July 4, 2024, 7:13 p.m.

CPN (Unified Socialists) unanimously elected the leadership in the chairman, respected leader and general secretary.

On Thursday, the Jhalnath Khanal-led presidency elected Madh

av Kumar Nepal as president, Jhalnath Khanal as honored leader and Ghanshyam Bhusal as general secretary.

Khanal announced that Madhav Kumar Nepal as the president, Jhalnath Khanal as the respected leader of the party and Ghanshyam Bhusal as the general secretary of the party were unanimously elected. He said that now the central committee with 299 members and certain office bearers are yet to be selected.

