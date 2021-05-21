Weather Forecast For May 21 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For May 21 Across Nepal

May 21, 2021, 6:55 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country along with Province 1 and Province 2. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of Karnali Province.

