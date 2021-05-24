Nepal Opens Second Consulate General Office In Chengdu

The Consulate General of Nepal in Chengdu was officially inaugurated amidst an opening ceremony held in the city today.

Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal to the People’s Republic of China, hoisted Nepal's national flag in the consulate.

The Consulate General’s plaque was jointly unveiled by Li Yunze, Vice-Governor of the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government and Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee, Mahendra Bahadur Pandey, Ambassador of Nepal, Wang Fengchao, Mayor of Chengdu Municipal People’s Government and Cui Aimin, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairsof the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

In his Opening Remarks, Ambassador Pandey said that mutual trust, understanding and good neighborliness have remained the hallmarks of Nepal-China bilateral relations since ancient times, and that the two countries have lent each other valuable mutual support in the common pursuit of peace, prosperity and development.

He expressed the hope that the establishment of the Consulate General in Chengdu would help promote all-round exchanges and bilateral cooperation,as well as contribute in further enhancing the friendly relations subsisting between Nepal and China.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Governor of Sichuan Provincial People's Government, Li Yunze said that the establishment of the Consulate General would facilitate the promotion of trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Cui Aimin, Director General of the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China expressed the hope that the establishment of the Consulate General would help in further promoting Nepal-China relations based on true friendliness, good neighbourliness, mutual respect and mutual cooperation. Mr. Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Consul General of Nepal in Chengdu, extended the vote of thanks.

Hu Yun, Secretary General of Sichuan Provincial People’s Government,. Cheng Wei, Vice-Mayor of Chengdu Municipality and Mr. Cui Zhiwei, Director General of Sichuan FAO, as well as Chengdu- based foreign diplomats, government officials, entrepreneurs and media persons were also present on the occasion