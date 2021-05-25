Weather Forecast For May 25 Across Nepal

May 25, 2021, 6:50 a.m.

There are generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province , partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the provinces. There chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions.

