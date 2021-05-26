China Announces To Provide Additional 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal

China has announced to provide Nepal a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as grant assistance.

“During today's phone conversation with Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will provide 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance,” Tweets Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi. Twitter

Earlier, China had provided eight hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine as grant to Nepal.