China Announces To Provide Additional 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal

China has announced to provide Nepal a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as grant assistance.
“During today's phone conversation with Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will provide 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance,” Tweets Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi. Twitter
Earlier, China had provided eight hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine as grant to Nepal.
VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75