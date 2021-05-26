China Announces To Provide Additional 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal

China Announces To Provide Additional 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal

May 26, 2021, 6:48 p.m.

China has announced to provide Nepal a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as grant assistance.

“During today's phone conversation with Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will provide 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance,” Tweets Chinese ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi. Twitter

Earlier, China had provided eight hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine as grant to Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Direct Relief-Chartered Airlift Bound For Nepal Amid Covid-19 Surge
May 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1493 COVID-19 Cases
May 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6677 New Cases, 6718 Recoveries And 145 Deaths
May 26, 2021
KMC Announces A Drive To Test 50,000 People In Five Days
May 26, 2021
US, Iran Resume Indirect Talks Over Nuclear Deal
May 26, 2021

More on National

Direct Relief-Chartered Airlift Bound For Nepal Amid Covid-19 Surge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
KMC Announces A Drive To Test 50,000 People In Five Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 5 minutes ago
NRNA Urges International Community To Provide Vaccine To Nepal By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Nepal Army’s MCC Team Handed Over Waste And Dead Bodies Found In Mt. Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Nepal Opens Second Consulate General Office In Chengdu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
UN And Partners In Nepal Launches Emergency Covid-19 Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Stupidimundos Homosapius By Deepak Raj Joshi May 26, 2021
Vaccination: A Boon To Mankind By Priyadarshini Tripathi May 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1493 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6677 New Cases, 6718 Recoveries And 145 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 26, 2021
NRB Bars BFIs From Short-Term Investment In Share Market By Agencies May 26, 2021
Use Vaccines To Contain Deaths, Not Pandemic: WHO Expert By Agencies May 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75