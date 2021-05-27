COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6731 New Cases7226 Recoveries And 106 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6731 New Cases7226 Recoveries And 106 Deaths

May 27, 2021, 4:48 p.m.

With 6731 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 542056.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 20414 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 6731 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

He said that out of 578 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 298 people.

Currently, there are 116,476 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7850 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 108,626 are placed in home isolation. Likewise, 1009 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 1645 are admitted to the ICU, and 457 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 7226 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 418829 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 77.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 106 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 6951.

