Kathmandu Valley Logs 2367 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2367 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 20414 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2367 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry in its regular update.

Of 2367 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1738 cases in Kathmandu and 364in Lalitpur and 265 in Bhaktapur.

With 6731 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 542056.