Weather Analysis For May 27 Across Nepal

May 27, 2021, 7:34 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. There will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and at one or two places of Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There will be possibility of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region.

According to Meteorologically Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.

