Weather Analysis For May 27 Across Nepal

According to Meteorologically Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at some places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountaineous region.