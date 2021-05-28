Finland Channels Critical Support To Nepal To Combat Coronavirus Surge

Pertti Anttinen, Ambassador of Finland to Nepal, has handed over various critical health materials to Minister of Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathy amid a function at Tribhuwan International Airport,

A shipment from Finland carrying urgently needed protective supplies arrived in Nepal today, following the country’s request to the EU for assistance to contain its rapid surge in COVID-19 infections.

The shipment comprises 2,498,540 surgical masks, 164,500 vinyl gloves,26,000 gowns,349,920 KN95 masksand288,000 face shields. The Finnish assistance package contains3,326,960 items (around 30t) in total.

Pertti Anttinen, Ambassador of Finland to Nepal said:” The Covid-19 surge is claiming lives every day in Nepal and has rapidly overwhelmed hospitals and depleted medical supplies all over the country. Finland and the European Union are ready to help in this serious situation and stand in full solidarity with Nepal to protect all Nepalese right to health and life.”

According to a press release issued by Kati Bhose, Head of Cooperation, Embassy of Finland, Kathmandu, the shipment, the second of several to follow from the EU Member States in the coming days, is facilitated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Nepal is one of Finland’s long-term partner countries in development cooperation. The Country Programme focuses on water, sanitation and hygiene, education and gender equality.

During the ceremony ambassador of the European Union to Nepal Nona Deprez and ambassador of Germany to Nepal Roland Schäfer were also present.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign, the timely support received from the Government of Finland reflects the longstanding development partnership and friendship among the people of both countries. The Government of Nepal deeply appreciates Finland’s solidarity to Nepal at this hour of difficulty.

“The support received today is in response to Nepal’s request to Finland, communicated bilaterally as well as through the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, for supporting Nepal with COVID-19 related vaccines, medicines, equipment and supplies,” said the Ministry.

