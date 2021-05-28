Former King Gyanendra Appealed Neighors And Other Allies To Assit Nepal With Covid-19 Vaccine

At a time when Nepal is desperately seeking for vaccine and other medical support to contain the second wave of coronavirus and prevent third wave, former King Gyanendra has joined calling international communities to provide vaccine to Nepal.

“As a humanitarian, in this crisis of the Corona epidemic, we heartily appeal to our neighbors, all other allies, the United Nations, the World Health Organization to assist Nepal as soon as possible with Covid-19 vaccine and other health supplies,”tweeted former King Gyanendra.