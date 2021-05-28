United Kingdom Provides 260 Units Of Ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP Machines To Nepal

Nicola Pollitt, the Ambassador of the UK to Nepal, handed over the materials to Hridayesh Tripathi, the Minister for Health and Population, at a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Tripathy expressed gratitude to the British Government for extending helping hands when Nepal is facing a huge challenge in saving people’s lives from the resurgent second wave of the pandemic. This assistance from the UK is in keeping with long history of the close and friendly relationship between Nepal and the UK including at the people’s level, he stated. Ambassador Pollitt assured the Hon. Minister of continued British cooperation to Nepal.

The medical items generously provided by the UK include 260 units of ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP machines), assorted consumables to last around four weeks, and 19,200 eye protectors. The same charter flight also carried oxygen concentrators donated by NepalMedUK, a charity organization based in the UK.

“In order to support Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of the United Kingdom has provided medical equipments and supplies to Nepal. A charter flight carrying the medical consignment arrived in Kathmandu this morning,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs.