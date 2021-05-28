United Kingdom Provides 260 Units Of Ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP Machines To Nepal

United Kingdom Provides 260 Units Of Ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP Machines To Nepal

May 28, 2021, 9:30 a.m.

Nicola Pollitt, the Ambassador of the UK to Nepal, handed over the materials to Hridayesh Tripathi, the Minister for Health and Population, at a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport today.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Tripathy expressed gratitude to the British Government for extending helping hands when Nepal is facing a huge challenge in saving people’s lives from the resurgent second wave of the pandemic. This assistance from the UK is in keeping with long history of the close and friendly relationship between Nepal and the UK including at the people’s level, he stated. Ambassador Pollitt assured the Hon. Minister of continued British cooperation to Nepal.

The medical items generously provided by the UK include 260 units of ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP machines), assorted consumables to last around four weeks, and 19,200 eye protectors. The same charter flight also carried oxygen concentrators donated by NepalMedUK, a charity organization based in the UK.

“In order to support Nepal in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of the United Kingdom has provided medical equipments and supplies to Nepal. A charter flight carrying the medical consignment arrived in Kathmandu this morning,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

IFC Invests $10 Million In Dolma Impact Fund II To Help Small Businesses And Support Economic Recovery In Nepal
May 28, 2021
Former King Gyanendra Appealed Neighors And Other Allies To Assit Nepal With Covid-19 Vaccine
May 28, 2021
Heavy Rain Fall Likely At Some Places of Eastern, Central And Western Nepal
May 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2367 COVID-19 Cases
May 27, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6731 New Cases7226 Recoveries And 106 Deaths
May 27, 2021

More on National

Nepali Leaders Thank China For Assistance To Fight COVID-19 By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Direct Relief-Chartered Airlift Bound For Nepal Amid Covid-19 Surge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
China Announces To Provide Additional 1 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
KMC Announces A Drive To Test 50,000 People In Five Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
NRNA Urges International Community To Provide Vaccine To Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal Army’s MCC Team Handed Over Waste And Dead Bodies Found In Mt. Everest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

IFC Invests $10 Million In Dolma Impact Fund II To Help Small Businesses And Support Economic Recovery In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2021
Nepal Getting Positive Response To Bring Vaccines: PM Oli By Agencies May 28, 2021
Seventeen-Year-Old Summits Mount Everest By Agencies May 28, 2021
India Noting Stabilisation Of The Second Wave Of COVID-19 By Agencies May 28, 2021
Former King Gyanendra Appealed Neighors And Other Allies To Assit Nepal With Covid-19 Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 28, 2021
Tokyo 2020 COVID-19 Rules Insufficient: US Experts By Agencies May 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75