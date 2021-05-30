Noting Stabilization Of The Second Wave In India

Noting Stabilization Of The Second Wave In India

May 30, 2021, 6:59 a.m.

Indian Central Government Thursday said that the country is noting a stabilisation of the second wave of Covid-19 in India. “It is reassuring that we are on the downswing of the second wave, and it will be sustained if restrictions open up systematically as the time comes,” Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog said during a briefing.

Meanwhile, amid the crippling shortage of vaccines in several states, the Health Ministry said that more than 1.84 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 11 lakh doses within the next three days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought procurement of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible to inoculate children. This comes after the US pharma company sought fast-track approval for its jab in India. The US major has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for everyone aged 12 years or above and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees. “We shud procure this vaccine asap for our children,” Kejriwal tweeted.

India, in the last 24 hours, recorded 2,11,298 new Covid-19 cases. Tamil Nadu was the top contributor with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala saw 28,798 cases. Active cases decline to 24.19 lakh, a reduction of over 75,000 on Wednesday. However, the country also recorded 3,847 deaths reported on Wednesday. While Maharashtra witnessed 1,013 deaths, Karnataka saw 530 and Tamil Nadu 475.

Agencies

