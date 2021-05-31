Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Hanan Goder Visited B.P. Koirala Museum

Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Hanan Goder Visited B.P. Koirala Museum

May 31, 2021, 5:04 p.m.

Hanan Goder, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal, visited B.P. Museum at Sundarijal. Shrayesh Koirala, grandson of B.P. Koirala joined Ambassador Goder for the visit to the Museum.

Parsuram Pokharel, director at B.P. Koirala Museum talked about the time B.P. spent in the prison there. Ambassador Goder expressed his appreciation to B.P. Koirala as a great leader and as a good friend of Israel. Israel will never forget that Nepal was the first and the only country from this part of the world that kept relations with Israel at the time.

192994450_361695255298201_529801783501770369_n.jpg

Since the establishment of ties, the two countries have enjoyed deep friendship, demonstrated by many high-level visits, and many mutually benefitting cooperation.

Nepal and Israel are working together to further strengthen this already strong bond not only at the government to government level but at the people to people level.

Israel and Nepal celebrate 61 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations on 1 June 2021. The relations were established at the initiation of the two great leaders and Prime Ministers of their respective countries, B.P. Koirala and David Ben Gurion on 1 June 1960.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UAE Is Sending A Consignment Of Medical Equipment And Supply To Nepal
May 31, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1262 COVID-19 Cases
May 31, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4178 New Cases, 6491 Recoveries And 114 Deaths
May 31, 2021
Qatar Airways Expands U.S. Network To 12 Destinations And Over 85 Weekly Flights
May 31, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For May 31
May 31, 2021

More on National

Despite Very Good Bilateral Relations Between Nepal And Israel Nepal Has Been Voting Against Israel In Almost All Political Issues: Ambassador Goder By Agencies 11 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepal Received 800 Cylinders With Oxyzen,200 ICU Beds And 45 Ventilators From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Airlift Lands in Kathmandu With Emergency Medical Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
NEB To Decide On Exams After Assessing Situation By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Finland Channels Critical Support To Nepal To Combat Coronavirus Surge By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
United Kingdom Provides 260 Units Of Ventilators (130 CPaP and 130 BiPaP Machines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Administer Vero Cell Vaccine Provided By China As Grants As the First Dose By Agencies May 31, 2021
UAE Is Sending A Consignment Of Medical Equipment And Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1262 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4178 New Cases, 6491 Recoveries And 114 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 31, 2021
The West: A Sore Loser In Vaccine Diplomacy By Abijit Sharma May 31, 2021
China Relaxes Family Planning Policy To Allow Couples To Have Three Children By Agencies May 31, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75