Qatar Airways Expands U.S. Network To 12 Destinations And Over 85 Weekly Flights

May 31, 2021, 9:31 a.m.

DOHA, Qatar — Qatar Airways’ resumption of four-weekly Atlanta flights on 1 June marks the full return of the airline’s pre-pandemic U.S. network increasing its gateways to 12, two more than it operated before COVID-19. The airline will also be increasing frequencies to Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle offering more flexible travel options for its passengers with more than 85 weekly flights across the United States. These increased services will provide enhanced connectivity to several of the airline’s global leisure destinations including Cape Town, Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar, along with other key traffic flows in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Qatar Airways has remained committed to its passengers and trade partners in the United States, maintaining continuous services while rebuilding its U.S. network and launching two new destinations - San Francisco and Seattle. We have also strengthened our presence in the U.S. through strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue that have enabled us to connect to more points in the United States than any other airline, providing U.S. travellers the most convenient way to travel internationally this summer.

“As more of our passengers return to the skies, they can take comfort knowing that they are travelling with the only airline in the world that has, together with our state-of-the-art global hub Hamad International Airport, achieved four 5-Star Skytrax ratings – including the prestigious 5-Star Airline Rating, 5-Star Airport Rating, 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. We are proud to have lead the industry during this difficult period, setting the benchmark for innovation, safety and customer service, and look forward to welcoming our customers back on board as they plan their summer travels.”

Americas Network Enhancements:

  • Atlanta – Four weekly flights resuming 1 June
  • Boston – Increasing to four weekly flights from 3 July
  • Miami – Increasing to five weekly flights from 7 July
  • New York – Increasing to double daily flights from 21 July
  • Philadelphia – Increasing to five weekly flights from 2 July
  • Sao Paulo - Increasing to double daily flights from 6 August
  • San Francisco – Increasing to daily flights from 2 July
  • Seattle – Increasing to daily flights from 8 July

Qatar Airways operates one of the youngest, most fuel efficient fleets in the sky, and is committed to delivering a sustainable and environmentally-responsible travel experience for its customers. Due to COVID-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has grounded its fleet of Airbus A380s as it is not environmentally justifiable to operate such a large, four-engine aircraft in the current market. Qatar Airways has also recently launched a new programme that enables passengers to voluntarily offset the carbon emissions associated with their journey at the point of booking.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. Qsuite is available on flights to more than 40 destinations including Bangkok, Cape Town, Maldives, and Singapore.

