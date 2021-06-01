China Handed Over Various Medical Equipment Including 40 Portable Ventilators

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi tweeted the news of handing over of various medical equipment to Nepal by China at Tatopani yesterday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China is contributing to Nepal's fight against the pandemic! 40 portable ventilators, 20 automated analyzers, 10 DR machines, 20 portable ultrasounds and 30 anesthesia machines were handed over at Tatopani yesterday;” tweets Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.