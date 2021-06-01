COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5285 New Cases, 6898 Recoveries And 68 Deaths

June 1, 2021, 5:31 p.m.

With 5285 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 566587.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 17147 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5285 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 5285 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 725 people.

Currently, there are 104789 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 7085 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 97704 are placed in home isolation. Likewise725 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1491 are admitted to the ICU, and 405 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 6898 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 454344 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 80.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 68 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7454.

