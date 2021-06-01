Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From June 4

Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From June 4

June 1, 2021, 4:01 p.m.

Following the government's decision of reopening international flights in some countries, Turkish Airlines have been approved to resume its flights to Kathmandu from Thursday reports The Rising Nepal.

Rajan Pokharel, Director General at Civil Aviation Authority Nepal (CAAN), said that approval had been given to Turkish Airlines to operate flights only once a week post the Council of Ministers' decision to open limited passenger flight to Turkey, Qatar, and China.

CAAN is preparing to permit the national flag carrier to operate one flight each to Qatar and China in a week while other airlines will be permitted to operate only one flight weekly.

Agencies

Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies
Jun 01, 2021
US Singer Mike Posner Successfully Scaled Mount Everest Today
Jun 01, 2021
Nepali Army Accumulates 12.6 Tonnes Of Garbage From Everest, Lhotse, And Pumori Mountains
Jun 01, 2021
India Recorded Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Cases
Jun 01, 2021
WHO Assembly Adopts Resolution For Pandemic Treaty
Jun 01, 2021

More on News

Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies By Agencies 6 minutes ago
Over 2123 Nepalese Enters Nepal From Various Border Points By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepali Army Accumulates 12.6 Tonnes Of Garbage From Everest, Lhotse, And Pumori Mountains By Agencies 10 hours, 14 minutes ago
WHO Assembly Adopts Resolution For Pandemic Treaty By Agencies 11 hours, 5 minutes ago
UAE Is Sending A Consignment Of Medical Equipment And Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 39 minutes ago
President Bhandari Addressed Leaders Session Of The 2021 P4G By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1558 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5285 New Cases, 6898 Recoveries And 68 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
CG Communications Launches Internet Service In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Transports Vero Cell Vaccines For Free Of Cost By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
China Handed Over Various Medical Equipment Including 40 Portable Ventilators By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
First Batch Of Chinese Vaccine Arrives From Tibet Autonomous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75