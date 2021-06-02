France’s Support To Nepal In Its Fight Against COVID-19

In order to combat the Covid-19 crisis in Nepal, the French Government French Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Crisis and Support Centre sent a 7-ton humanitarian cargo earlier today.

This is in response to the Government of Nepal’s call for support.

The materials were handed over to Minister for Health and Population, Honourable Hridayesh Tripathi, by the French Ambassador, François-Xavier LEGER. Ambassadors of the Delegation of the European Union, Germany and Finland were also present at the occasion.

Highlighting the importance France puts on its relationship with Nepal, Ambassador LEGER said, “France stands side by side with Nepal in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. A global solution and cooperation are required to combat the current crisis and France, along with other EU member states, is committed to helping Nepal and the Nepali population to fight the crisis”.

The materials were delivered by an Airbus A350 which was put in place by the Airbus Foundation as a courtesy.