KOICA- KAAN Knowledge Sharing Webinar 2021

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), KOICA Alumni Association of Nepal (KAAN) in collaboration with Himalayan College of Agricultural Science & Technology (HICAST) organized KOICA–KAAN Knowledge Sharing Webinar on June 2, 2021 at 1:30 pm through Microsoft Teams Platform. The webinar was titled “2021 KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program” which focused in Agriculture and Value Chain aspect. The recorded video lecture was presented via KOICA Nepal Office YouTube Channel which was premiered today. The students and faculty members of HICAST College, KAAN members, KOICA partners, likeminded organizations and other people joined the program by pre-registration. More than 200 people attend the webinar.

In the lecture video 2019 KOICA Master’s Degree Scholarship awardee Mr. Ramesh Khadka shared the findings and recommendations of his thesis "Value Chain Analysis of Onion Seed and Technical Efficiency of Producers in Rukum West District of Nepal”. Similarly, Mr. Chiranjivi Adhikari, National Project Manager of “Value Chain Development of Fruits and Vegetable project” presented about the KOICA supported project of UNDP. KOICA has been partnering with the Government of Nepal (Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development) and UNDP to boost Nepali farmers’ income through the Value Chain Development of Fruit and Vegetables Project, which aims to improve incomes of nearly 10,000 smallholder farmers through strengthening the value chain of fruit and vegetable production. KOICA has supported US $5 million for the joint initiative, which is being implemented in 40 municipalities of Bagmati and Province 4. The project is supposed to be continued till 2022 helping Nepal in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Both of the presenters relate the theme value chain during their presentation. Mr. Khadka shared his experience of Korea as well as highlighted on new ideas based on Korean experience which can be carried out in the context of Nepal. Mr. Adhikari focused on the activities of the ongoing project.

Every year KOICA and KAAN have been organizing this kind of knowledge dissemination program in the form of workshop; lecture and seminars where the scholars are provided with a platform to promote Korean knowledge as well provided concrete recommendation in specific sectors. Like previous year this year also due to the outbreak of second wave of COVID-19 KOICA opted for the same medium of virtual platform for disseminating the Korean knowledge. Through the online medium KOICA reached out to more beneficiaries despite the emergency situation. In the mean time KOICA hopes to continue the same format of Knowledge sharing program for upcoming years too.

KOICA-KAAN has been continuously working in COVID response programs after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nepal. In April 15, 2021 KOICA- KAAN supported Methinkot Hospital, Kavre by providing medical equipments worth USD 16,000. The supported medical equipments were directly related to COVID 19 and very useful in the current situation. Previous year also KOICA-KAAN supported 4 different hospitals as well as Manav Sewa Ashram via supporting safety/sanitary, hygiene as well as food items.

Simultaneously, understanding the current situation of Nepal, KOICA has planned to support Ministry of Health via providing 378 oxygen concentrators to fight with the Second Wave of COVID 19. Out of 378 oxygen concentrators 3 are from KAAN’s budget. The above mentioned medical equipments are scheduled to arrive in Nepal in the end of July 2021.

KAAN is a voluntary organization formed by KOICA fellows in 2001. Since its inception it has been involving in different kinds of social activities as well as educational activities. It has been organizing knowledge sharing programs, blood donations programs, medical camps, school support programs, hospital support programs etc. Till now there are above 300 members who are associated in KAAN.

Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) is one of the important KOICA’s development cooperation programs in Nepal which has been implemented since 1991. This program aims in developing capable human resource for the nation’s development. Through short and long term (Master’s Degree Scholarship Program) capacity development program, KOICA aims in training the government officials in various development sectors via sharing Korea's experience and technology for development. Every year, more than 80 government officials of Nepal participate in various fellowship programs. Till date, more than 1800 government officials have participated in various KOICA’s fellowship program in Korea. This year 6 fellowship programs (5 country specific and 1 global) will be conducted in virtual way amidst the pandemic.