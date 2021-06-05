Australian Defence Forces Carry Essential Medical Supply To Nepal To Fight Against Covid-19

A special aircraft of the Australian Defence Force carrying essential medical supplies to support Nepal in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic reached Kathmandu today.

According to a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the shipment consisting of masks, gloves and coveralls were handed over to Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of General Staff of the Nepal Army by the Ambassador of Australia to Nepal Felicity Volk amidst a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport. A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs too was present on the occasion.

The Government of Nepal appreciates and thanks the Government of Australia for this valuable support.

Ambassador of Australia to Nepal Felicity Volk tweeted that Delighted to hand over to CGS Lt Gen Sharma A$1.8m of PPE provided by Flag of Australia frontline COVID-19 responders in Flag of Nepal.