Tanahu Hydropower Project: Another Breakthrough

June 5, 2021, 1:05 p.m.

For a Managing Director, it is always a matter of satisfaction to see any breakthrough in a project in any normal circumstances. It will be more than this when a breakthrough is made in a circumstance like a Covid-19 crisis like this.

As the process of selection of a new contractor took almost two years, the project has already two years behind the schedule. In this crucial period, breakthrough of any kinds makes project head jubilant.

This is the same with MD Pradip Thike. “Congratulation to the entire team along with my sincere appreciation to all for the immense efforts during the current difficult situation,” writes Thike, managing director Tanahu Hydropower Ltd on his Facebook wall.

Project sitess.jpg

Following health protocol, Tanahu Hydropower Project has made a breakthrough of Approach Tunnel to Dam. The construction of the approach tunnel started for four months.

This tunnel is critical as it will provide access to reach the dam site, as the construction of an access road is impossible, the project constructed a tunnel to make access to dam sites from the rest of the project.

Constructed by the Syno Hydro, the contactor of Package 2, a 314-meter long tunnel will help the contractor of package 1 which has recently signed a contract agreement with the project.

Categorized in national priority project, the construction of Tanahu Hydropower project has just a few months back sign contract agreement with a contactor of package 1.

Tanahu breakthrough 2.jpg

Although the project has suffered due to behind the schedule, the current pace of work gives consolation to the project team including MD Thike.

Photo: Pradip Thicke's Facebook

