Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 5

June 5, 2021, 7:13 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at a few places of the hilly region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas partly to generally cloudy and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of Province 1.

