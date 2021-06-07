Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 7 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 and hilly region of the rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the terai areas. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.