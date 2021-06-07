Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 7 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 and hilly region of the rest of the Province and partly cloudy in the terai areas. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.
VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75