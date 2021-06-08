Germany Supports Nepal To Combat COVID-19 Surge

As part of ongoing cooperation between Germany and Nepal to contain its rapid surge in COVID-19 infections, Germany supports Nepal with 112 ventilators, 2,068,500 K95 masks, 29,000 pulse oximeters, 34,030,000 surgical masks, 5 isolation centre tents, 400 gum boots, 25,000 litre hand disinfectants and others items. The first part of the shipment has arrived today in Nepal.

“This German support of today is part of a bigger European effort. I am grateful to the European Civil Protection Mechanism for ensuring coordination amongst all EU Members States and for organising our transport logistics. And I am confident that here in Nepal, through the Nepali tracking system eLMIS, these goods will reach the places in Nepal where they are really needed”, said Roland Schäfer, German Ambassador to Nepal.

In recent weeks, Nepal has received a series of shipments from EU Member states (Spain, Finland, France and Belgium) and more to come. The shipment from Germany is also facilitated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in response to the Government of Nepal’s call for support.

The materials were handed over to Minister for Health and Population, Honourable Sher Bahadur Tamang, by German Ambassador, Roland Schäfer. Ambassadors of the Delegation of the European Union, France and Finland were also present on the occasion.

“We also need more vaccines, to make us all safe. The EU has already exported 240 million doses to 90 countries, which is about as much as we have used within the EU. And the European industrial partners have committed to deliver 1.3 billion doses of vaccines before the end of 2021 to low-income countries at no-profit and to middle-income countries at lower prices. This is the real effect of “Team Europe”. Nepal should be able to receive or purchase its share of vaccines by the end of the year”, Roland Schäfer, German Ambassador to Nepal, added.

EU Civil Protection Mechanism

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism strengthens cooperation between the EU Member States and 6 Participating States in the field of civil protection, with a view to improve prevention, preparedness and response to disasters. When the scale of an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country, it can request assistance via the Mechanism.

Through the Mechanism, the European Commission plays a key role in coordinating the response to disasters in Europe and beyond and contributes to at least 75% of the transport and/or operational costs of deployments. Following a request for assistance through the Mechanism, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre mobilises assistance or expertise. The Centre monitors events around the globe 24/7 and ensures rapid deployment of emergency support through a direct link with national civil protection authorities. In 2020, the Mechanism was activated more than 90 times. For example, to respond to the coronavirus pandemic; the explosion in Beirut in Lebanon; floods in Ukraine, Niger and Sudan; the earthquake in Croatia; and tropical cyclones in Latin America and Asia.