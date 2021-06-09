Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 9 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 9 Across Nepal

June 9, 2021, 7:06 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Izabella Koziell Joined ICIMOD As A Deputy Director General
Jun 09, 2021
Germany Supports Nepal To Combat COVID-19 Surge
Jun 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1206 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3870 New Cases, 6570 Recoveries And 108 Deaths
Jun 08, 2021
Germany Handed Over Medical Consignment To Nepal
Jun 08, 2021

More on Weather

Monsoon Is Likely Before June 13 In Nepal By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
G7 Health Ministers Reaffirm Fair Vaccine Supply By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

IFC Supporting SMEs By A Correspondent Jun 09, 2021
MCC NEPAL By A Correspondent Jun 09, 2021
Izabella Koziell Joined ICIMOD As A Deputy Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2021
Biden On First Foreign Trip As President By Agencies Jun 09, 2021
China ready To Cooperate With ASEAN On Myanmar Issues: Wang Yi By Agencies Jun 09, 2021
India Recorded 86498 New Covid-19 Cases On Tuesday By Agencies Jun 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75