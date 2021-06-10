COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2874 New Cases, 5293 Recoveries And 59 Deaths

With 2874 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 601687

The e Ministry of Health and Population, said in 9901 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2874 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5337 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 875 people.

Currently, there are 77858 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 5680 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 72101 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 616 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1261 are admitted to the ICU, and 387 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5293 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 515591 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 85.7 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 59 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8238