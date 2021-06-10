KMC Successfully Launches Vaccination Drive

June 10, 2021

If the political leadership and administrative leadership are capable and work in coordination and collaboration at the local level, citizens of the concerned areas will get enormous benefits.

Under the leadership of Mayor Bidhya Sunnder Shakya and deputy mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi and administrative head Rajesh Gyawali, a young enthusiastic and dedicated bureaucrat, Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has been at the forefront against Covid-19 campaign.

A city with densely populated and modern medical facilities, people visiting Kathmandu remains high so as the infections. However, KMC has been doing its best to save city dwellers and provide them various facilities.

In a march to fight covid-19, elected representatives and administrative head Gyawali have been themselves taking stock of the activities including the recent vaccine drive.

Given authority and responsibility, local levels can make everything possible. This is what the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has shown in recent months. Although the first phase of vaccination campaigns started from Hospitals, they were unorganized and difficult for elderly citizens.

With the authority to administrating the vaccine given to the local level like KMC, the situation is different and easier. After completing successfully administering the second dose of the Chinese vaccine Vero Cell, KMC is providing the first dose of the China-aid Vero Cell vaccine against Covid-19 to people age 59-64.

The vaccination campaign was kicked off at 10:00 am on Tuesday among all 32 wards of the KMC and continue till 11 June.

