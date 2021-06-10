Weather Forecasting For June 10 Across Nepal

Weather Forecasting For June 10 Across Nepal

June 10, 2021, 6:44 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country.

