India Provides Ventilators And Ambulances To Nepal Army

June 11, 2021, 2:13 p.m.

Fighting COVID-19 together, India handed over medical equipment including Ventilators & Ambulances to Nepal Army amid a function today at Nepal Army headquarter.

India hands over ten ventilators to Nepal. These were handed over to Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa by the Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra at Army Headquarters.

India hands over Nepal army medical equipment.jpg

As a gesture of solidarity & close cooperation, medical equipment including Ventilators & Ambulances was handed over today by Ambassador Kwatra to General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Nepali Army

India hands over ambulances.jpg

India Nepal Army.jpg

